The Situation & Wife Lauren Expecting Their First Child After 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage

Here’s some happy news for Jersey Shore fans!
A year after their “heart-wrenching” miscarriage, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino have announced they’re expecting their first child together! The couple set up a holiday-themed pregnancy reveal for Instagram, sharing a photo (above) of them looking lovingly at each other with the words “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” written in baking flour!
Along with a series of pics posted to the social media platform on Tuesday, the formerly incarcerated reality TV star captioned the announcement, writing:
“We have a Baby Situation”
And Lauren echoed the message with those same pics, adding how their coming new addition already has their own IG handle:
“Our biggest blessing is on it’s way @itsbabysituation”
Of course. LOLz!!
And just like a real Italian family, The Situation’s current and former MTV co-stars took to both of their posts to share their congratulations with the couple. Take a look (below)!
DJ Pauly D: “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!”
Snooki: “LOVE YOU BOTH sooo sooo excited for you! ”
Deena Cortese: “So excited for you both! Love you guys so much ”
Jenni “JWoww” Farley: “OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!”
Ronnie Magro-Ortiz: “Amazing!!!”
Angelina Pivarnick: “@mikethesituation congrats you guys @lauren_sorrentino ”
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola: “Congrats guys!”
Vinny Guadagnino: “Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd !!!!”
Even Ronnie’s ex and baby momma Jen Harley was excited, writing:
“Yay!!! Congrats!!! Baby sitch!!! “
There’s too much to be happy about here! Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!
[Image via Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram]