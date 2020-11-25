The Situation & Wife Lauren Expecting Their First Child After 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage

Here’s some happy news for Jersey Shore fans!

A year after their “heart-wrenching” miscarriage, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino have announced they’re expecting their first child together! The couple set up a holiday-themed pregnancy reveal for Instagram, sharing a photo (above) of them looking lovingly at each other with the words “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” written in baking flour!

Related: Meghan Markle Shares ‘Unbearable Grief’ After Suffering Miscarriage In July

Along with a series of pics posted to the social media platform on Tuesday, the formerly incarcerated reality TV star captioned the announcement, writing:

“We have a Baby Situation”

And Lauren echoed the message with those same pics, adding how their coming new addition already has their own IG handle:

“Our biggest blessing is on it’s way @itsbabysituation”

Of course. LOLz!!

And just like a real Italian family, The Situation’s current and former MTV co-stars took to both of their posts to share their congratulations with the couple. Take a look (below)!

DJ Pauly D: “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!” Snooki: “LOVE YOU BOTH sooo sooo excited for you! ” Deena Cortese: “So excited for you both! Love you guys so much ” Jenni “JWoww” Farley: “OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!” Ronnie Magro-Ortiz: “Amazing!!!” Angelina Pivarnick: “@mikethesituation congrats you guys @lauren_sorrentino ” Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola: “Congrats guys!” Vinny Guadagnino: “Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd !!!!”

Even Ronnie’s ex and baby momma Jen Harley was excited, writing:

“Yay!!! Congrats!!! Baby sitch!!! “

There’s too much to be happy about here! Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

[Image via Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram]