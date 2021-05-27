The Situation & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Their First Child! Pic & Name Reveal HERE!

There’s a new Situation in town!!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are officially parents to a healthy baby boy! The happy couple announced the arrival of “Baby Sitch” aka Romeo Reign Sorrentino on Thursday. The little one was born on May 26!

See his adorable first pic (below)!

Jersey Shore fans have anxiously been awaiting the arrival of this latest Sitch since the husband and wife announced their pregnancy in November. At the time, they shared a cute family photo (including their pup Moses!) posed in front of a kitchen counter covered in flour with the words “BABY SORRENTINO MAY 2021” conveniently written out for all to see and celebrate (above)! One month later, the pair (who married in 2018) learned they’d be having a boy!

The joyous news came a year after Lauren announced she had suffered a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage. During an interview on Strahan, Sara, & Keke, the 36-year-old shared she had “conceived” the night the TV star came home from prison (where he served eight months for tax evasion). Sadly, nearly seven weeks later, “I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching.” She detailed the experience, saying:

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing. I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life—and especially the challenging things we’ve gone through. If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here. So, it was hard. It was really difficult.”

Luckily, in the brutal year that was 2020 2.0, the duo were able to look forward to their new little one. Throughout her pregnancy, the MTV celeb updated fans regularly on her baby bump progress, getting personal about her changing body in an effort to connect with fellow mommas and fans! So that’s another thing Mike’s mini-me can refer back to if he’s ever so inclined to learn about how he came into the world. LOLz!

Always the life of the party, it only seemed natural for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars to host a COVID-safe baby shower for their little one in April — and they did not hold back on the glamor! After guests (including Snooki!) were treated with a coronavirus test, they were all given custom hand sanitizers and face masks that had “Baby Sitch” written on them. Clever way to make a frustrating (though necessary) mandate cute! Personalized sugar cookies were also used as name tags at table settings. So fun!

Check out the stunning photos of the memorable event (below)!

Who else would have loved an invite to that? It looked stunning!

Clearly, the parents went hard for all the fun traditions that come with pregnancy, so we can only imagine what awaits in Baby Sitch’s future with all the firsts yet to come! Here’s to hoping the first time ‘rents will be as forthcoming with their posts as the past because we are eager to watch them experience parenthood from afar!

Congratulations, Mike and Lauren!!

[Image via Lauren Sorrentino/Baby Situation/Instagram]