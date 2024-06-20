Justin Timberlake & 'Embarrassed' Jessica Biel Have NOT Seen One Another Since DWI Arrest!

How does Jessica Biel really feel about Justin Timberlake getting a DWI this week?

A source told People on Wednesday the Sinner star is “not happy” because she “doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative.” But let’s drill down a little deeper than that…

An insider spoke to DailyMail.com a bit later and gave more details about just how “embarrassed” Jessica is — and what she’s doing about it. They said:

“Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it.”

That does seem to be the consensus — and the pattern. JT does something to humiliate or betray her, she stays by his side. Though… not literally “by his side.” If you’ve seen the photos of Justin leaving the police station in Sag Harbor, on Long Island in New York City, you know she wasn’t there there.

Meanwhile she’s super busy all the way across the country in… Oh. New York City. Huh. So she’s kind of by his side in spirit while actually just, you know, continuing to do her job as if nothing happened. The source explained:

“Jessica and Justin have talked over FaceTime and have texted but with her work schedule and his upcoming tour dates, they haven’t physically gotten together to talk about it, but she has his back.”

Sag Harbor is about a two-hour drive from where Jessica is filming Prime Video‘s The Better Sister in NYC btw. New York is BIG. But still… how far is it really in the case of an emergency like this? Hmm.

JT also reportedly had a driver take him back into NYC after being released. So they may be even closer. And they still haven’t seen one another? Double hmm. They’ll eventually be in the same room again, the insider argues — but not right away:

“They will get together soon once she has time off from filming as she intends to support him on a couple of future shows.”

Support him? Or chaperone him?

Jessica may have to tighten her grip on that leash she supposedly put him on for the tour, right? After the whole cheating incident? The insider says:

“She would like Justin to curb his drinking, so he never gets into a situation like this ever again. She is treating it like a slap on the wrist and is hoping that it doesn’t lead to anything more severe in the future.”

She “would like”? She’s “hoping”? It doesn’t sound like the most hands-on approach to intervention, if we’re being honest. Could it be she’s just resigned herself that Justin is going to Justin? No matter what it does to her? Kinda feels that way at this point.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

