Jessica Biel Is 'Not Happy' About Justin Timberlake's Arrest -- So She's Focusing On THIS Amid DWI 'Distraction'

Jessica Biel is not letting Justin Timberlake‘s scandal get in the way of her summer plans — even though she’s NOT a fan of this legal mess.

The actress proved that she was going to keep living like normal by showing up to work just one day after her husband was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. Sure, she looked like she was kinda going through it behind the scenes, but just showing up on set to work said a lot! And it sounds like she’s going to continue taking this high road for the next couple months as JT’s legal drama unfolds.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, a source said that the 7th Heaven alum is “not happy” about the pop star’s arrest, which was a “distraction” for her. However, she’s not going to let it get in the way of her responsibilities. They explained:

“She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative.”

Who would?!

Despite the controversy, Jessica still “loves” the Selfish singer and “will always be by his side,” the source added:

“He’s a great dad and husband.”

Well, if she can stand by him after a cheating scandal, we guess this is nothing compared to that!

As mentioned, the 42-year-old Emmy nominee was seen in NYC on Tuesday filming her new Amazon show, The Better Sister. While she looked “tired,” she “seemed very focused on filming,” a source who saw her confirmed. Luckily, she has a strong support system among her colleagues, the confidant shared:

“The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she’s excited about working.”

Good! Especially since this show will be keeping her busy for the rest of the summer, an insider added (while referencing the couple’s kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4):

“The family will be New York-based while she films. Justin has tour dates, so they’re both working all summer.”

The *NSYNC alum is set to start his Forget Tomorrow World Tour again in Chicago on Friday before heading to Madison Square Garden and beyond. We bet Jessica’s tour rules are about to get even more strict after this drinking disaster!! For good reason — nobody wants a repeat of this mistake! But at least this scandal hasn’t created any relationship woes between them… yet.

Reactions? Do you think this could impact the romance?? Sound OFF (below!)

