Jessica Biel Is REALLY Trying To Move On With Her Life After JT’s DWI Arrest -- Here’s How!

Jessica Biel just does not want to speak, hear, or even think about Justin Timberlake‘s DWI arrest anymore!

When news of the drunk driving scandal broke this month, we heard the actress was “extremely upset” with her husband over his actions. We mean, fair. However, Jessica still planned to “have his back” throughout the legal battle. And she demonstrated just that earlier this week!

The 7th Heaven alum came out to support Justin at his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night, where she danced in the crowd of fans. Wow. Say what you want about this whole situation, but you cannot deny Jessica proves time and time again how loyal she is to JT — even when he screws up!

While she will continue to support the Trolls actor amid the DWI issue, she’s over the whole situation at this point! They both are, apparently! A source told People on Thursday:

“They’re always supportive of each other’s careers. Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend. She’s excited for him. They’ve moved on from the arrest.”

Hmm. Now, Jessica is ready to let his legal team — who is determined to fight the charges against Justin — handle everything while she focuses on what matters most in her life instead. What’s that? Obviously, their family is on the list. But she’s also prioritizing her work on the upcoming Prime Video series, The Better Sister. The source said:

“They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead. Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project.”

Basically, Jessica is staying out of it as much as possible! However, we must point out it’s kind of hard to move on when the legal drama isn’t over! Justin still has to head to court next month. So the couple still has weeks before even thinking about putting this behind them. Not to mention that they don’t know how things will pan out. She better hope JT only gets a slap on the wrist, as experts are predicting, and that the judge doesn’t try to make an example out of him!

