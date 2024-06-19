Justin Timberlake Will Get Slap On Wrist In DWI Case, Says Expert -- But NOT Because He's A Celebrity??

Don’t count on Justin Timberlake to do much hard time — if any — should he be found guilty of driving while intoxicated. But it’s not because he’s a celebrity, one legal expert is saying! It’s actually for a VERY different reason!

Obviously, as everybody knows by now, the Can’t Stop The Feeling! singer was arrested in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island late on Monday night after getting into a car and driving away from the American Hotel, where he’d reportedly been partying and drinking with pals. Cops pulled him over after he allegedly blew through a stop sign. Then, they determined that he’d been driving drunk despite JT claiming he’d had only “one martini” at the bar. Now, his case is running its way through the legal system. And it’s gonna be quite a journey!

The DWI charge that has been levied against him includes the possibility of up to one year in prison should he be found guilty. However, Timberlake has a seasoned and respected local attorney named Eddie Burke Jr. on his side. And one legal expert says that is going to help a LOT. Speaking to the New York Post, longtime Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer Michael Brown — who is not involved with the case — explained how he expects Burke to plead down Timberlake’s offense to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, also known as DWAI. Brown explained:

“That’s a violation as opposed to a crime.”

In that charge, the maximum penalty is 15 days in jail. But even THAT likely won’t happen due to Timberlake’s lack of past offenses and his lawyer’s presumed ability to get him off the hook. Instead, the Mickey Mouse Club alum will most likely just have to pay a fine:

“It won’t happen. What will happen is a fine of up to $500.”

That happens to most first-time offenders in that context, too, Brown notes — not just celebrities. But star power does help a bit. That’s because Timberlake’s representation is nails! Brown explained that the star is in “good hands” with Burke. The powerful lawyer is “a very good attorney, very-well known, established with the DAs in Suffolk County.” And those relationships will help if Burke really does try to plead down Timberlake’s case to DWAI, as Brown expects.

There is also the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to consider. Brown worked in that office from 1992 through 1995, so he knows a bit about how it runs. According to him, they run a tight ship but not an overly punitive one. He explained:

“I don’t think [the DA’s Office] will make an example of [Timberlake] nor will they be more lenient. I think the case will rise and fall on the merits of the case.”

As it should! Interestingly, though, Brown did admit that the DA’s office is well-known for being “fairly tough” on people who refuse to take a Breathalyzer test. Of course, Timberlake refused to take one when he was pulled over. So… yeah. Uh-oh! Still, Brown admitted that the DA will likely have a somewhat difficult case to make in the end. He explained why:

“[Prosecutors] acknowledge that it’s difficult to establish intoxication just through observation. It’s hard to distinguish often between impairment and intoxication, those are the two levels. Good lawyering will often get the charges reduced to the lesser included charge and not the criminal charge of driving while impaired.”

In that case, the body cam footage from the officer who pulled Timberlake over is going to very much come into play in court. Per Brown, the body camera clip pulled from the arresting cop will likely be the “best evidence” in the case.

BTW, Brown did say one more interesting thing: don’t take the criminal complaint against Timberlake too seriously. Not that it isn’t important (it is!), but that its language is typical for literally every DWI charge ever filed. As you may recall, the police affidavit in the Sexy Back singer’s case stated:

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

But Brown was quick to note how all of that is “boilerplate” language which is part of every DWI case he’s ever seen! The legal expert explained:

“[That language] is in every single misdemeanor information that I have seen in the last 32 years of my career. Every single DWI charge will say glassy-eyed, slurred speech, unsteady on his feet, strong smell of alcoholic beverage. Those are the four things you see in every misdemeanor information.”

Well then! What do U think of this legal expertise, Perezcious readers?! Think Justin is in for a relatively easy time in court like Brown assumes — or will the DA look to actually make an example out of him?! Sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)…

