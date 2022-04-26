Jessica Biel Talks 'Ups & Downs' Of 10-Year Marriage To Justin Timberlake In Rare Post-Cheating Scandal Relationship Interview!

Jessica Biel is opening up in a rare interview about her nearly 10-year marriage to Justin Timberlake — and her comments are particularly noteworthy given the couple’s rocky past!

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Monday, the 40-year-old mom of two got candid about the “ups and downs” of her marriage! Hmm, wonder what downs she could be thinking of…

Gushing about her impressive upcoming wedding anniversary, Jessica started positive, saying:

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’ I just feel really proud of it.”

Ten years is such an accomplishment! Especially when that includes enduring a very public cheating scandal that would derail most marriages!

Related: Watch ‘Swolemates’ Justin & Jessica Rock Synchronized Couples Workout!

As Perezcious readers will recall, back in 2019, photos of Justin getting way too cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright while at a bar in New Orleans, hit the internet sending fans into a spiral. The scandalous photos showed the musician sitting all close and holding hands with the actress while he was seemingly not wearing his wedding ring. Uh oh!! Sources were pretty mixed about the situation, but most tried to defend the SexyBack vocalist by claiming that nothing romantic was going on. Still, it was hard to believe that given what we all saw!!

The scandal didn’t seem to disrupt Jessica and Justin’s romance much. In fact, a source told People at the time that while the singer’s wife was “uncomfortable” about the whole thing, she wholeheartedly believed he didn’t cheat, the insider said:

“He’s charming and outgoing. And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.”

It may have taken some couples counseling, but she did indeed stand by her man! Seemingly referencing all this drama while chatting with Access Hollywood this week, Jessica expressed that while she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been, her marriage has NOT come without its challenges, sharing:

“We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody. I’m still the happiest, and loving my life.”

Honestly, it’s impressive that they were able to overcome all that! That couldn’t have been easy. Not to mention just one year later they became parents of two!

Related: Is Kris Jenner ENGAGED?!

As Perezcious readers know, the pair tied the knot back in October 2012 at a glamorous wedding in Italy. Three years later they welcomed their first child, Silas, now 7, and followed up with a second child, Phineas, 2, in 2020. At the time, the momma admitted that she felt like she had “amnesia” while adjusting to parenting a little one again, but we’re sure that only brought them closer together after everything that transpired the year before!

Last year, the pair faced a different kind of controversy after the 41-year-old found himself in the hot seat after the New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears called him out for negatively impacting Britney Spears and Janet Jackson’s careers. He issued a formal apology to both women on Instagram in February 2021, saying in part:

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

It was a huge step for the former NSYNC member to finally say that!

Related: Is Kris Jenner ENGAGED?!

The singer also added:

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

The 7th Heaven alum publicly supported him by commenting “I love you” in response. So whether it’s facing issues in their relationship or with their careers, it’s pretty clear that they’re committed to sticking together no matter what. Or, to put it another way, JT can get away with anything? However you want to say it!

Ch-ch-check out the Candy star’s full interview (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe it’s been 10 years since they tied the knot? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Apega & Alisha Wainwright/Instagram]