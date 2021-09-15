Jessica Biel Needed A 'Full Education' On Parenting With Arrival Of Second Baby: 'It Was Amnesia'

Been there done that, right? Well, that phrase might apply to a lot of things, but not to parenting!

Jessica Biel appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna this week, in which she opened up about the struggle of parenting her second child, 1-year-old Phineas, who she shares with husband Justin Timberlake. The 7th Heaven alum admitted she felt like she “started from scratch all over again,” explaining:

“I remember going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia.”

Having gone through the process already with her now six-year-old son Silas, the momma was assuming things would just click again. But they didn’t!

Related: Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Welcome Second Child

On those stressful days, The Sinner lead continued:

“I started from scratch all over again, and I didn’t expect that. I just sort of thought, ‘Well, I’m an expert now. You know, I’ve done this before, and I can do it again.’ No, I needed a full education all over again.”

Yikes! That must have been an unwelcome shock in the early days of parenting two little boys! Luckily, her firstborn has been a big help as the family of four adjusts to their new lifestyle. She told the Today hosts:

“He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that’s really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”

The new BFFs aren’t without their problems though, Biel dished:

“He also is starting to get irritated about [Phineas] snatching his toys. We’re in that mode.”

LOLz! Siblings always manage to find something to fight about, even with that large age gap. Classic.

Related: Kelly Ripa Says Dropping Her Son Joaquin Off At College Was A ‘Brutally Painful’ Experience

It’s fun for fans to finally hear a sneak peek into the actress and musician’s life as parents since they kept Phineas a secret during pregnancy! In June, the 39-year-old opened up about having a “secret COVID baby,” telling Dax Shepard on The Armchair Expert podcast:

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”

It was perhaps the best thing that could have happened for the small family since they got to soak up lots of quality time together and relish in the excitement with close ones. These days, things are a lot more hectic as Jessica balances work life and raising her kids. She even admitted it’s “super hard,” sharing with the Parenthood alum:

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like. The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

Aww!! Sounds like things are going great, even if Jessica feels like she started from “scratch” with this second tiny tot. Watch her full TV interview (below)!

We’re catching up with the one and only @JessicaBiel about her family, career and her new company, Kinderfarms. pic.twitter.com/XZWuCftS0X — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 13, 2021

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Surprised Jessica was so confident before Phineas’ arrival or have you been caught off guard by that kind of “amnesia” before? You know what to do — let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN]