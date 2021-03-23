Britney Spears 'Would Like To Tell Her Story' -- How Close Are We To A Tell-All??

Britney Spears still wants to tell her story!

It just may not come out via the format (or on the timetable) that some of her fans and supporters have been hoping for.

In the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, we reported how the Louisiana-born pop princess was also said to be considering a sit-down with Oprah to discuss her much-maligned career.

Related: Brit Shares Throwback Performance, Reveals Her Mom Wants Her To Sing Again!

According to a new report published on Monday, however, the 39-year-old pop star does want to tell her story sometime in the future — but it almost certainly won’t be as soon as possible, and it may not be with Oprah.

The insider explained more about that to UsWeekly, shooting down previous rumors of Brit’s reported readiness to bare all, and adding (below):

“The report about Britney considering a tell-all is greatly exaggerated and essentially giving false hope to the fans who tweeted calls for it after the Harry and Meghan interview. Britney would like to tell her story and has always wanted to write a memoir, but the conservatorship makes that difficult and it’s not something on her immediate radar, anyway.”

A memoir would certainly be interesting!

Of course, with the conservatorship ongoing, we can’t help but wonder if/how she might be limited and filtered in exactly what she wants to say and how she wants to say it, whether via interview or memoir or any other medium.

As luck would have it though, the insider added another little tidbit about the Baby One More Time superstar’s interest in revealing more about her life — and it all has to do with baring all as openly and honestly as possible:

“Britney hasn’t mentioned doing an interview. She wants to speak and could do so on social media with the assistance of [boyfriend Sam Asghari] on his platforms if it got to be this emergency situation for her. She doesn’t want to be filtered.”

Interesting!

We can only imagine what it would be like unfiltered — and also, what things would be shared in a situation like that, especially if Spears were to ever go rogue and jump on Asghari’s accounts…!!!

Related: Paris Hilton Pulls A Britney Spears?!

All of that is straight-up speculation, though, because for now at least it seems as though the former Mickey Mouse Club star isn’t quite ready to show fans everything… yet?

We get it! She’s been through a lot, and still going through plenty of it. Heck, from one perspective, it’s almost somewhat validating to know she’s already considering it for the future!! As for now, we hunker down and patiently wait. What else is there to do, Perezcious readers? Do U think Britney will ever get her true, full, unedited story down on paper or out in public any time soon??

Sound OFF with your thoughts about this down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Access/YouTube]