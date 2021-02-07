Britney Spears Has No ‘Grudge’ Against Justin Timberlake Amid His Framing Britney Spears Documentary Backlash

Following the release of The New York Time’s documentary Framing Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake faced a ton of backlash on social media over his past treatment of Britney Spears. However, the pop sensation is reportedly cool with the 40-year-old crooner.

As you may have heard, the recently-released documentary aimed to explore the #FreeBritney movement and her ongoing conservatorship. However, fans seemed to latch onto the portion of the doc that deep-dived into her relationship with the ex-*NSYNC member, which lasted from 1998 to 2002.

In case you didn’t know, her reputation was severely tarnished after the duo’s dramatic breakup, and reports of her alleged infidelity broke. In the film, NYT critic Wesley Morris suggested that Justin continuously pushed the narrative that she cheated on him — especially with the music video for Cry Me a River — so that he could use the wounded-ex persona to his favor. In addition, since he would repeatedly speak about having s*x with her in interviews, his actions inevitably ruined her rep.

Of course, social media users quickly took to Twitter to address this moment in the program and completely drag JT for his past misogynistic behaviors. Many have even demanded a public apology from him. Here are just a few examples of the hate he has received on the platform (below):

“Justin Timberlake has done a lot of sh*t that he needs to apologize for, but his treatment of Britney is at the top of the list. I want a public apology, and acknowledgment of the harm he’s done.” “Never forget Justin Timberlake launched his solo career by throwing Britney under the bus and Janet Jackson [following the Super Bowl’s Nipplegate] soon after.” “One of the main takeaways: Britney Spears deserved a lot better, from the public, from paparazzi, etc And I’m mad at Justin Timberlake again, FYI!” “the ascent of justin timberlake in the wreckage of both britney spears and janet jackson is really something we have to answer for” “Twenty-five minutes into the nyt britney doc and ready to slowly pull out each of justin timberlake’s teeth with a wrench” “the only way i will ever know peace is by getting a Britney/Janet halftime show. it’s the only way we can truly get revenge on Justin Timberlake.”

Despite everything that happened in the past, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the Princess of Pop wishes no ill-will towards the Palmer actor, saying:

“Britney has been on the receiving end of so much hate through the years, particularly on social media. She would never want her fans to release the hounds on Justin. Hate isn’t going to solve anything, regardless of what happened in the past.”

The insider further added that:

“Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done. She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

Wow…talk about taking the high road! We don’t think we could be that nice to him after he repeatedly slammed you post-split. Good for you, Britney!

