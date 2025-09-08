Jessica Simpson Reveals Her 3 Biggest Celeb Crushes -- And One You Will NOT Believe!

Jessica Simpson does not want anyone getting it twisted. She is still very much single and very much ready to mingle. And she’s even letting us know exactly what kind of guy she’s into…

The Dukes of Hazzard star recently split from husband Eric Johnson, and there was some hope (or despair, depending who you ask) they might be rekindling that flame. The parents were spotted flying to Vegas together, sans kids.

But we’ve since heard denials it was anything more than a family event, as they were seeing Ashlee Simpson‘s concert. And now she’s letting a few choice guys out there know she’s interested… you know, if they were available.

On Sunday’s MTV VMAs red carpet, Jess was asked who she thought should be People’s new Sexiest Man Alive. She said with her single gal glasses on, the talent pool is pretty deep right now:

“There’s a lot of people who are sexy! I’m single, so everybody is sexy right now… there’s a lot of hotties. There’s a lot of cute guys out there.”

You heard it! She’s single! And you’re welcome, guys — because she also named three movie stars she’s crushing on. First up? Charlie Hunnam!

The hunky Brit is a good choice! The hair, the accent… plus he seems like a great guy. Then she added Jamie Dornan — the “Golden Torso,” who was a LOT of women’s pick after 50 Shades of Grey first hit cinemas!

We actually love how kind of outdated Jessica’s list is, you know? Like she’s right around a decade behind the thirst zeitgeist? Just real big divorced mom energy in that list.

But one crush that really, really feels like it’s from another time? Girl, she said James Franco!

JAMES FRANCO?? In the year of our lord 2025?? Who’s still saying James Franco NOW?? Even Seth Rogen is no longer crushing on James Franco these days, not after those icky allegations involving younger women at his acting school.

We’ll tell you this, there’s no way People are going anywhere near the 127 Hours star! How wild!

Of course, all of Jessica’s celeb crushes are — unlike her, clearly — taken at the moment. So unlucky there. But the I Wanna Love You Forever singer is looking amazing, she’s feeling herself… Something tells us she’s not going to be disappointed out there for long!

What do YOU think of Jessica Simpson naming JAMES FRANCO??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]