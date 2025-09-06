Pamela Anderson BASHES PR Relationships... Amid Rumors She & Liam Neeson Faked Romance!

Pamela Anderson believes in real love!

We’ve all been following the Naked Gun romance between Pam and her co-star Liam Neeson — it’s been so sweet to see these two doting on each other! But when reports came out that their love could possibly be a PR stunt to promote their new film, we just didn’t want to believe it. And neither does the Baywatch alum!

In a new interview at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival on Friday, she made it very clear where she stands on the subject of faking love for public relations. While accepting the Deauville Talent Award, she said in her speech:

“I do not and will never feed into PR stunts.”

There you have it!

Related: Pamela Seemingly Shades Meghan Markle Over Copycat Claims

She went on to say she believes in the magic of true love — and she didn’t sound too happy about these rumors, either:

“That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven.”

She added that she wouldn’t let her IRL love life be treated so cheaply:

“I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life. I know I’ll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment.”

This isn’t just an onscreen romance, though! Pamela ensured everyone there were “no silly games” here:

“So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere. Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness. I’m here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I’m made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.”

Aww!

So, so sweet. What a beautiful and graceful response! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]