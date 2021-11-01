Jessica Simpson Shares 'Unrecognizable' Rock Bottom Photo On 4-Year Anniversary Of Sobriety

Clean living really agrees with Jessica Simpson.

The With You singer celebrated four years of sobriety on Monday by looking back on the moment that changed everything.

For those who don’t know, Jessica wrote in her memoir Open Book about how up until a few years ago she was killing herself “with all the drinking and pills.” Then she realized she hit rock bottom after waking up the morning after a Halloween party she and hubby Eric Johnson threw in 2017.

So now that she’s feeling more comfortable and confident, she decided to share even more about that moment in her life: a photo from the morning! The 41-year-old wrote:

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Wow! So impressive — a lot of people try to turn their lives around and don’t succeed even close to the way Jessica has. Part of that was perspective.

She continued by explaining that the drinking was just an aspect of a larger issue she needed to overcome:

“I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Amazing. See the full photo and post (below):

Oh, and here’s Jess four years later with Eric and the kids for Halloween 2021!

