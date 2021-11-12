Jessica Simpson Returns To Music With Powerful New Cover About Addiction

Jessica Simpson is making a powerful return to music.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer released a stripped-down cover of Particles by the British rock band Nothing But Thieves, along with an emotional new music video. Surrounded by stained glass and candles, the footage features Simpson sitting in a purple, velvet chair as she belts out into a microphone the lyrics about someone battling addiction who pushes away those close to them. She sings:

“It’s been like a year since I’ve been home / Flirting with an addiction I can’t shake off / My mouth is dry, I self medicate / This comedown won’t cure itself. It’s driving you away / It’s driving you away / Piece by piece / Day by day.”

The song clearly resonates with Simpson, who has been open about battling addiction. In the description of the video on YouTube, The Dukes of Hazzard star also wrote:

“The whole idea of music heals is a very real statement to me. This song healed a broken piece of me.”

Wow. You can take a look at the music video for Particles (below):

Nothing but chills…

Earlier this month, Simpson celebrated four years of sobriety by sharing “an unrecognizable” picture of herself from November 1, 2017, and reflecting on her decision to stop drinking. She previously opened up about the moment in her memoir Open Book, saying how she was practically killing herself “with all the drinking and pills” before hitting rock bottom after a Halloween party. Detailing that day some more, the momma of three expressed on Instagram:

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

She added:

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Following the honest post, a close friend of Simpson shared with People that the author had been “moved” to tears by the love and support she received, saying:

“It was very real for her. She spent half the day crying. It meant so much to her to hear from people, hear their stories and know that she helped even one person.”

