Nick Lachey Says He’ll NEVER Read Jessica Simpson’s Book!

The past is staying in the past for Nick Lachey.

Of course, his history is more well documented than most, considering his high-profile marriage to Jessica Simpson aired on MTV during their reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. And then last year his ex-wife revisited their relationship for her memoir, Open Book. But don’t expect the 98 Degrees alum to do any fact-checking about their five-year relationship.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, host Andy Cohen asked if the Masked Singer champion had cracked open the New York Times bestseller. He replied:

“You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not — nor will I ever read that book. I obviously knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book, you know what I mean? I know what the truth is, so I don’t need to read it or read someone’s version of it in a story that I know. … I lived it. No, I never read it.”

Funnily enough, the singer’s other ex John Mayer said the exact same thing about the memoir in his own interview with Andy — although he credited the quote to Pee Wee Herman:

“I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard some bits. But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he’s not watching the movie, and the reason he’s not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don’t have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.’ And I think that’s prescient here.”

But now it’s not just the book these guys have to worry about — it’s the fictional adaptation she’s producing for Amazon, which she announced back in December 2020.

When Radio Andy co-host John Hill joked that controversial star Armie Hammer could play Nick in the series, the 47-year-old responded:

“Is Armie Hammer working? I don’t know if that’s going to happen. … Nah you know what man, I am thrilled to be where I am in life. That was 20 years ago. It’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days unless when someone brings it up. … I understand why people want to ask but it’s just so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She is doing her thing and I am doing mine and that’s how it should be.”

Not to mention the fact if he read it, he — and his wife Vanessa Lachey — would likely feel obligated to deny a lot of it happened. You know, like they did with the baby gift in that hilariously awkward interview last year.

In any case, considering he and Vanessa celebrated 10 years of marriage this year, it makes sense that his ex’s business isn’t on his “radar.” But we’ll see if he changes his tune once Jessica’s show hits our screens!

