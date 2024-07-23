Jessie James Decker Is Thinking About Making This MAJOR Change After Baby No. 4!

Jessie James Decker is considering a major change now that she and husband Eric Decker have four kids and she’s moving on from the world of pregnancy forever!

The Wanted singer took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend for a Q&A sesh with followers. And during the interaction, one fan asked a very interesting query: whether JJD was still considering an explant!

Decker has been open in the past about possibly one day going through a breast reduction. But with implants in, and four kids having gone through the infancy process and all that entails, she’s had a lot on her plate! Now that Eric has gotten snipped, tho, and infant-rearing is over, that’s back on the table!

Responding to the fan’s question, the 36-year-old momma admitted she’s thought about it a lot. She has her mom’s experience to fall back on, AND sister Sydney Rae James is planning a reduction as well:

“i have def thought a lot about it. my mom did and she’s really happy with it. i know syd is going to as well. do i really think I will end up doing it? probably not. will i get smaller implants? 100%.”

Jessie went on in her patented way about how much she loves “Playboy melons” and “big perky boobies” even though a reduction is probably in her future:

“i enjoyed the playboy melons while it lasted and they actually softened up now from breastfeeding and look way more natural so i am in no rush for surgery right now: they look pretty good. buttttt eventually i will want to downsize. and shoot, maybe by then i will have changed my mind and will take em out… but i love big perky boobies”

LOLz!

She’s truly a unique woman in so many ways. Love how candid she is about this stuff! Ha!!

Anyways, in addition to their beloved infant Denver, the couple also share daughter Vivianne, 10, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 6. It’s a busy house of six in the Decker barn. But with Eric undergoing the vasectomy, they aren’t quite going to make it to fielding a football team. LOLz!

Still, they’ve got plenty on their hands with the four little ones. And one day, maybe a major surgery for Jessie! Reactions, y’all?? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below)!

