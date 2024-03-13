Jessie James Decker Explains Baby #4's Unusual Name!

Jessie James Decker’s newest baby appeared to her in a dream before he was born! And he already had his own name!

A month after the mom of four and her husband Eric Decker welcomed the latest addition into their family, the singer is opening up about how she chose the little guy’s unique moniker!

Last month, the singer revealed on her Instagram that she welcomed her son, and revealed his name as Denver! Definitely not your typical John or Michael, but it turns out there’s a whole story to it!

While chatting with People in an interview published on Tuesday, the 35-year-old spilled that prior to welcoming her son, she had a dream about him — in which she referred to him as Denver! She said:

“I was holding him in the dream, and he was smiling and I was calling him his name Denver. I woke up the next morning and in the kitchen with the family, I told everyone to be prepared because I saw a sweet boy in my dream. I was calling him Denver and I’m pretty sure it’s him!”

That’s SO sweet! And so perfect because she and Eric have a ton of history in the Colorado city:

“The name is so special to us. So much meaning behind it. It’s the city we fell in love, got our first home together, got married, had our first three babies. It’s where we started our beautiful journey together. Colorado holds so many special memories for us.”

We love that for them! As for how settling into duties as parents of four, Jessie gushed:

“The transition from three to four [kids] has been surreal. A couple of nights ago, we were all sitting together in the living room as a family. I was holding Denver, and we were all just chatting and being silly together and I just had this moment where I looked at Eric and I smiled and laughed and said to him, ‘Can you believe we have four kids?’ We just keep pinching ourselves because it was such a beautiful surprise, and we feel so blessed to have him.”

Loves it! Jessie and Eric also share daughter Vivianne, 9, as well as sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU like the name they chose?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Jessie James Decker/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]