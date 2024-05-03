Jessie James Decker Posts Empowering Bikini Photos After Putting On 30 Lbs Post-Baby!

Bravo to Jessie James Decker!

A lot of celebs wait until the snapback is complete to post their post-baby bods on social media. And it helps maintain a truly harmful illusion that there is no effort, no strain put on the body, no sacrifice to having children. Total B.S.

Jessie decided she was going to post a bikini photo three months after giving birth. She isn’t back to her weight from a year ago. And that’s OK! She wrote in a poignant caption:

“I’ll be honest I really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because i weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time. Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others.”

She added, however, the lesson everyone needs to remember:

“The pressure we put on our self is not realistic.”

Hear, hear! The country singer continued:

“So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it. Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to ‘get back’ when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together Xoxo”

Heck yeah! We would be remiss, however, if we didn’t also add that Jessie does look AMAZING in her bikini! LOLz!

Obviously we respect the fact she isn’t at her usual fightin’ weight, but she’s still Jessie James Decker, for cryin’ out loud. So yeah, momma looks phenomenal! But it doesn’t take away from her message!

In fact, we think all the moms out there should focus on what she said about being hesitant to post. She didn’t want to put up THESE PICS! And you know what? We bet you look a lot better than you think you do, too!

Great advice from Jessie, as well as great pics! And a bevy of her fellow celeb moms thought so, too! Jamie Lynn Spears commented:

“I know we have had this convo many times, but I love you for posting this, bc knowing someone as gorgeous as you also deals with this is a reminder we aren’t alone! You’re a badass mom & beautiful human!”

Jana Kramer wrote:

“You’re a beautiful woman and momma”

Jenna Dewan added:

“And you look stunning “

Agreed on all counts! What do YOU think of Jessie’s pics and message??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jessie James Decker/Instagram.]