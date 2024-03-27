Jessie James Decker’s Husband Eric FINALLY Gets Vasectomy After Refusals & Being Shocked By Baby No. 4!

Eric and Jessie James Decker ain’t havin’ no more babies.

After years and years of refusal, the former NFL player FINALLY broke down and got a vasectomy. It just took a surprise fourth pregnancy to do it! On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a few post-op pics — one from his POV in a hospital gown in bed, one of him passed out at home, one of him sitting on the couch with a glass of rum in his hand and a bag of frozen peas on his boys, and a close up of his drink. Ha!! Hilariously, he wore a shirt in the pics that read “Vasectomy survivor I kid you not.” LOLz!

He even captioned the carousel, “I survived.” See (below):

Last year, Jessie spoke with Us Weekly about the possibility of having another child. At the time, before she did get pregnant, she felt it was “probably a no,” but that Eric wouldn’t go and get a vasectomy. She told the outlet at the time:

“He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

Months later, Jessie got pregnant yet again and told fans in an IG Stories Q&A that it was “a shock for a while” after finding out about it. And that Eric didn’t even believe her until she peed on a stick in front of him!

Well, we guess one more baby was all it took for him to come to his senses! Eric and Jessie share Vivianne, 10, Eric Jr., 8, Forrest, 5, and welcomed their latest addition Denver last month.

And now there will be no more babies after this procedure! Too funny that Eric had such a great sense of humor about it, tho!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Eric & Jessie James Decker/Instagram, & E! Entertainment/YouTube]