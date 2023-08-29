Why Getting Pregnant Made Jessie James Decker Decide To Downsize Her Breast Implants!

As Jessie James Decker patiently awaits the arrival of her fourth child with husband Eric Decker, she’s feeling a bit of regret… But not about the baby!

During a Sunday Q&A on Instagram, one fan asked the My Cowboy songstress if she’s nervous about breastfeeding after “treating” herself to implants back in 2021 — before she knew she’d go on to expand her family even more. Inneresting question!

The country pop singer explained that while she’s not nervous as she’s had implants while nursing before, the bigger “issue” is the size:

“The issue is if I had known we were going to have another I we wouldn’t have gone so big cus when I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size ”

Damn!

She playfully added:

“Def will need a reduction in the future & will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz ”

LOLz!

Back in January, the I Look So Good singer opened up about wanting her hubby to get a vasectomy. He wouldn’t go through with it — and now he’s facing the obvious consequences — they’re having another kid! Whether the New England Patriots wide receiver chooses to believe it or not!

[Images via Jessie James Decker/Instagram]