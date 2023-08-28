Jessie James Decker Had To Pee In Front Of Husband Eric To Prove She Was Really Pregnant Again!

Jessie James Decker’s pregnancy came as a “shock” to more than just fans…

Last week, the country singer announced she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting their fourth child together in a sun-soaked Instagram reveal. If you haven’t seen it yet, ch-ch-check it out (below):

While everything seemed to be golden in the vid, the Boys in the Summer singer has since shared that it actually took a minute to get there…

In an IG Stories Q&A posted on Sunday, one curious user asked, “How did Eric react to the pregnancy?” to which the 35-year-old responded with a brutally honest video — in which she explained how when she first came to hubby with the exciting news, he “didn’t believe” her! She dished:

“He didn’t believe me, actually. He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know, I’m, like, such a jokester.”

However, the All Filled Up singer apparently has a line for what she would and wouldn’t joke about, and it sounds like a fake pregnancy falls into the latter category. She explained:

“But I would never joke about something like this. I was like, ‘How could you think I’m joking about this? This isn’t something I would joke around with.’”

Jessie and Eric already share 9-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5. The news she was expecting their fourth came as such a shock, the New England Patriots wide receiver actually suspected she’d gotten her sister to take a pregnancy test so Jessie could trick him. She had to do it again in front of him to prove it!

“He literally thought [my sister] Sydney peed on a stick and we were, like, messing with him. So I think he just didn’t believe me until I physically peed again on a stick and I was like, ‘I am not joking. Like, this is real.’ So, yeah. It was a shock for a while there.”

OMG!

However, it sounds like once Eric found out that his lover was being 100 percent serious, his attitude totally shifted and he quickly became excited for the new addition to their growing family:

“But then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. He just, we love kids, so we’re like, ‘Yeah!’”

Awww! It’s a good thing it sounds like that “shock” quickly turned into happiness or else it would have been a pretty awkward nine months… And 18 years or so after that! LOLz!

