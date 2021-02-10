Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI After Reckless Driving Incident!

Bruce Springsteen is a New Jersey music icon, but that doesn’t mean he’s above the law in the Garden State!

According to new reports, the Grammy-winning musician is facing drunken driving charges following an arrest way back on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. The Boss was cited for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area, per a statement from the National Park Service. Oof… so un-Boss-like.

The New Jersey native was reportedly cooperative throughout the arrest — his first, according to public records — and will have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks through Federal Court in Newark, as the Gateway National Recreation Area is federal land.

Let’s hope he learns his lesson in court. Drunk driving is incredibly dangerous, whether or not the driver is a legend.

