Jimmy Kimmel 'Incredibly Pissed' Like Never Before After ABC Meeting -- And 'Could Quit'!

It doesn’t sound like Jimmy Kimmel is going to give in anytime soon!

The late night host is furious over being pulled from the air “indefinitely.” He doesn’t believe his comments about MAGA exploiting Charlie Kirk‘s death were wrong — and reportedly refuses to apologize, not even to save his show.

According to Puck News, Jimmy had a video call on Thursday with Rob Mills, head of late night at ABC, and Disney TV boss Dana Walden (reportedly the one who made the call to suspend him, along with Disney CEO Bob Iger). Not only was it not in person, he was calling in from his lawyer’s office — if you want to know how adversarial it was. Not surprisingly, they didn’t come to a deal. Might have something to do with ABC affiliate Sinclair demanding both an apology AND a hefty donation to Kirk’s business. A source told The New York Post he was also explicitly asked to back off on his Donald Trump criticism.

Video: What Did Kimmel Actually Say?

Well, that was a red line. Because the insider said afterward:

“Jimmy is incredibly pissed, and he’s a guy who never gets angry.”

No, we’ve only ever heard about what a nice and generous guy Kimmel is. So he must really believe he’s in the right. So… if neither side backs down, what happens?

Surprisingly, the source actually thinks ABC and Disney will cave — but it may not be in time with how offended Jimmy is by the whole thing:

“I think they will reinstate him, but Jimmy could quit.”

Wow. What do YOU think will happen? What should Disney and ABC do??

[Image via Starpress/WENN/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube.]