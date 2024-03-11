Taylor Swift ADORES How Travis Kelce 'Isn't Afraid To Show His Love'!

He is the best thing that’s ever been hers!

In case she wasn’t making it totally obvious, Taylor Swift can’t get enough of Travis Kelce! From supporting him at his football games alongside the Kansas City Chiefs to the both of them traveling all over the world just to be together, it’s truly a High School Musical love story to the extreme. And from what a source dished to ET on Sunday, it looks like there’s going to be a happy ending!

The insider told the outlet Mz. Swift is “happier than ever and so in love” with the NFL star — and finds one aspect of their relationship in particular refreshing:

“She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn’t afraid to show his love for her publicly. She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly.”

Aww! So sweet! And such a change of pace! That “more openly” quote isn’t a mistake — they’re hinting at how private she had to be in her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Clearly that wasn’t right for her, and this is a better fit.

The source went on to say Trav is feeling the same way about her as he’s been loving supporting her on The Eras Tour on the international leg. But current tour schedules aren’t the only plans on the couple’s mind right now, says the source. Taylor is thinking about what the future holds:

“Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can have a real future with.”

It’s so wonderful to see Taylor and Travis so happy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

