Joe Alwyn 'BANNED' Any Taylor Swift Questions In Movie Promo After TTPD -- What He REALLY Thinks About Those Lyrics

Don’t expect Joe Alwyn to react to The Tortured Poets Department like Matty Healy! His lips are sealed when it comes to Taylor Swift — permanently!

According to a source from DailyMail.com, the 33-year-old actor listened to the entire album. His thoughts? The insider revealed he’s “slightly disappointed” by it. Even though she didn’t “trash” or “defame” him. Sooo is he more upset by the record being barely about the end of their six-year relationship and instead being about her brief romance with Matty? Or is he just a tad let down that Taylor even discussed why things between them failed in a couple of songs in the first place? You know, given that he wanted to keep their romance private and all. And, most likely, Joe wanted their breakup to stay the same way!

As we said, though, don’t bet on getting more of an explanation from Joe himself about his feelings regarding TTPD! The DM insider said he plans to stay silent about Taylor and the album:

“There has been absolutely zero contact between them. She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to. Joe has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed, but not surprised at all. She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this.”

Of course, Joe isn’t “surprised” Taylor wrote about the breakup. He knows from firsthand experience her songwriting process as he helped her write tracks for Folklore and Evermore. The Favourite star also co-wrote a song for Midnights! The source continued:

“Taylor draws on her relationships for almost all her songs and he admires her artistry. He has made a ton of money off the six songs that he wrote for Taylor in the past and he is grateful that their relationship also helped to make him a household name.”

Ultimately, Joe won’t hold a grudge against Taylor. Seems wise. Especially if he’s making big bucks off her work that he co-authored, too! However, he still refuses to speak about it. In fact, the Conversations With Friends alum banned any questions relating to her and their breakup during promotion for his upcoming movie, Kinds of Kindness, which he stars alongside her friend Emma Stone! UGH!!! The insider explained:

“He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press – but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions. Joe has moved on. He is not holding any grudges against her for doing what she does. He knows that it was par for the course.”

Well, we can’t say we’re shocked by the ban. This guy repeatedly refused to talk about TayTay throughout their relationship. He wouldn’t even show off their romance in public! Which seemed to be the downfall of their relationship in the long run. Taylor previously admitted she wants her love to be out in the open — and not in hiding. Fortunately, she found someone (*cough, cough* Travis Kelce) who doesn’t mind showing off their relationship… and answering questions about it.

