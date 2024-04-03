Joe Alwyn DRAGGED After Travis Kelce Gives Sweet Answer About His Favorite Taylor Swift Song!

These boyfriends could not be more different!

In a new interview with ET on Tuesday, Travis Kelce was asked his favorite Taylor Swift song. Easy one, right? Well, his answer was a far cry from how her ex Joe Alwyn used to handle this kinda Q! After explaining the kind of music in his game day playlists, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was pressed about what T-Swift track would make the cut, and he replied:

“That’s my everyday playlist, not just my game day.”

Adorbz! Just the response you’d hope from her beau — but this kind of support wasn’t always a given!

Joe was DRAGGED online after fans compared Travis’ reply to a 2018 interview the actor did with GQ. When asked about his then-GF’s tunes, the Conversation with Friends star sassily replied:

“I’m just not even going to go into that side of the world.”

Damn!

Obviously, Joe was WAY more private about his love life — it’s supposedly one of the big reasons the pair broke up. But to not even be willing to praise the songwriter’s work when everyone knew they were together and she was writing music about him is insane and kinda rude! And it didn’t go unnoticed by fans!

While sharing the two quotes side-by-side, one Swiftie joked on X (Twitter):

“Alexa play the smallest man who ever lived”

LOLz! That’s a reference to a song on Taylor’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. Others commented:

“Joe was not a hype man” “The glow up ” “how was she with him for so long” “Feel like Joe never listened to a Full álbum from Taylor or even pay attention to the songs she wrote about him” “Travis really let’s her be bejeweled!” “[Joe] wrote ‘Folklore’ with her! He’s already in that side of the world! God we should have seen the signs” “the insecurity is CRAZY”

Oof!!

An ET source also revealed last month the Grammy winner loves how openly proud her boyfriend is of her, saying:

“She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn’t afraid to show his love for her publicly. She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly.”

Thank goodness she found a man to treat her like the star she is!

Reactions?? Can you believe how different these responses are?? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/John Rainford/WENN & Skydance/YouTube]