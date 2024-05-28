Mom Sentenced To Prison After 4-Year-Old Daughter Dies From Being Fed Only Mountain Dew In A Baby Bottle!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Ohio woman has been sentenced to several years in prison after the death of her daughter.

whose 4-year-old daughter died from diabetes-related complications due to being fed a diet consisting mostly of Mountain Dew in baby formula

The tragic story of Karmity Hoeb first reached public consciousness back in January of 2022. That month, the 4-year-old’s mom Tamara Banks (pictured above in her mugshot) and dad Christopher Hoeb found her unresponsive in their Ohio home. They called 911 immediately, but sadly, first responders were unable to save her. Karmity was declared brain dead, then taken to a hospital where she was removed from life support…

In the aftermath, both Tamara and Christopher were arrested. Law enforcement officials accused the couple of neglect and child abuse, alleging they fed Karmity a horrific diet. They mostly just gave her Mountain Dew in her baby bottle! The prosecution took the case to trial, claiming the couple denied the little girl proper nutrition to the point that she had undiagnosed diabetes at the time of her untimely passing. They charged the pair with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of child endangering.

This week, Banks was sentenced after taking a plea deal and admitting only to charges of involuntary manslaughter. Per FOX 19, Banks was sentenced to serve at least nine years in prison. However, that sentence can be extended beyond that based on her behavior in prison. Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, she could serve as long as 13 and a half years in prison for her role in Karmity’s death. Hoeb has also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. His sentencing hearing will occur on June 11.

Before the plea, prosecutors had accused both Banks and Hoeb of heavily mixing Mountain Dew in with Karmity’s baby formula and keeping her on the bottle long after she should have been weaned. According to FOX 19, the little girl’s teeth had rotted with almost none left in her mouth at the time of her death due to the soda habit. Clermont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Clay Tharp lamented the state in which Karmity died, telling FOX 19:

“This is one of the most tragic cases I have ever encountered. … This child did not have to die.”

During her plea hearing, Banks told a judge in court:

“I thought I was taking care of her.”

Uhhh…

The story goes past Karmity’s tragic death, too. Per prosecutors, Banks has other children who were allegedly mistreated while under her care, as well. In the most egregious case, prosecutors allege one of her sons actually fell into a coma when he was four years old due to complications from undiagnosed diabetes as well! WTF?! At least justice has been served in this tragic, heartbreaking case… We hope the rest of the kids can be saved.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Clermont County Sheriff’s Office]