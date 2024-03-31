50 Cent Throws MORE Shade At Ex Daphne Joy Amid Diddy Lawsuit -- During A Nicki Minaj Concert! Watch!

50 Cent is throwing more shade his baby momma’s way.

On Saturday night, the In Da Club rapper made a surprise appearance at the New York City stop of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour… and he didn’t bite his tongue! In fan footage, he can be heard talking to the crowd about a “little sex worker.” Ummm, any guesses who that could be a dig at?

As we’ve been following, 50’s baby momma Daphne Joy, whom he dated from 2012 to 2013 and welcomed son Sire with, was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ bombshell sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy. The 37-year-old OnlyFans model was accused of being one of three women the Bad Boy for Life rapper hired for sex work… Which 50 claimed he knew nothing about! He reacted on Instagram at the time saying, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL Yo this s**t is a movie.”

Sooo, yeah. He definitely seems to be calling Daphne out again.

He’s since shared the concert footage on IG, adding the caption:

“I love you, you and you even if your a little sex workers, love ya it’s all love. The Barbz are out holding it down !”

See (below):

OOF!

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has been said to be seeking full custody of their son. Daphne hit back with a sexual assault physical abuse accusations aimed at the Many Men rapper, which you can read all about HERE.

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

