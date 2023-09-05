Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner!

It really happened. Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. Oof. End of an era.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers crooner submitted his legal docs in Florida with the help of Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods‘ divorce. Remember, the couple lived in Miami for a while before recently selling their mansion there earlier this summer. The singer apparently shopped for a divorce lawyer for at least a week — so he’s taking this seriously!

The 34-year-old is asking for joint custody of their children, 3-year-old daughter Willa and a 1-year-old daughter whose name hasn’t been revealed. Sources with direct knowledge of the sad sitch confirm they have a prenup as well. So, hopefully, this won’t get too messy! But…

Considering Joe has reportedly been taking care of the children “pretty much all of the time” in the last three months, insiders think it is likely that he could ask for significantly more than 50% physical custody. But knowing Sophie wants to raise her kids in England, well, this could be a battle!

While this isn’t a shocker given recent reports, it sure is a bummer! Rumors have been swirling that the pair have had “serious problems” in their relationship for the last six months — though it wasn’t until last week that the world began to notice something was amiss thanks to Joe not wearing his wedding ring as often. That said, he started to wear it more publicly amid the rumors causing mass confusion!

So, what the f**k happened?!

While TMZ didn’t report what Joe cited as the reason for a split yet, a source with direct knowledge claimed:

“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Inneresting!

Could this really be what split them up after all this time?! They first got together in 2016. Surely they could’ve figured this out before getting married in 2019, no? Maybe with their age difference (the Game of Thrones alum is just 27), this wasn’t an obvious problem until more recently? Either way, it’s wild how fast things have changed! Look at them all loved up just three weeks ago!

Just so, so sad — especially for the kiddos. But ultimately, what’s most important is that they have two healthy, HAPPY parents. And if they have to be apart to reach that place, then so be it.

Guess we know what the next JoBros album will be about! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]