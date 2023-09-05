For Her 'Mental Health'? Sophie Turner Said She Needed To Go Back To UK Before Joe Jonas Split!

We just heard Sunday that Joe Jonas was on the brink of filing for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years and two children together. That seemed to have been confirmed by the news on Monday that he’d hired a divorce lawyer. Too real!

Now that the shock of learning the DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones star were heading for splitsville has worn off, it’s being replaced with curiosity… WTF happened?! These two were so happy! Or so we thought…

The original sources say the couple have been having “serious problems” for about six months. So looking back to just a bit before that, can we spot any seeds that grew into conflicts that could kill a beautiful marriage?? Well, there’s one.

In an interview with Elle in Summer 2022, Sophie opened up about being homesick for the UK, saying:

“I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back.”

She mentioned specifically that she needed to go back a lot to help deal with the depression and anxiety problems she’s been open about in the past:

“I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parent’s house is the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows…”

It sounds like she was trying to start pushing her hubby to move — and she knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Maybe it was a battlefield on which their marriage would fall?

Just wanting to live in different cities — or countries — can cause a lot of friction for a couple. But it’s that bit about mental health that makes us question whether this was one of the major arguments for the couple. She also told the mag she was very much still going to therapy:

“I still have to do it every week. Occasionally, I go on a retreat to check myself, and I still have days when I feel depressed or anxious. It’s manageable now — I have the tools. I know what’s good for me and what’s not good for me. I know what I have to do to get myself in a good headspace. It’s not debilitating — I know how to get myself out of it.”

Was living in America ultimately just not good for her? Did she have to get out? Was that a dealbreaker for the Jonas Brothers singer? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

