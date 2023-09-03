Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner ‘Have Been Spending More Time Apart’ Amid Marriage ‘Problems’

More has come out about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s marriage troubles!

For those who haven’t heard, TMZ first reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old singer and 27-year-old actress were heading towards a breakup after experiencing “serious problems” in their marriage for around six months. Insiders claimed he was taking care of their two children “pretty much all of the time” while touring with the Jonas Brothers. Fueling the divorce speculation? Joe also has not been seen wearing his wedding ring a lot in recent weeks, and the couple sold their mansion in Miami, Florida in August.

Interestingly enough, though, the Camp Rock alum was seen sporting his band in a picture posted on Instagram Saturday with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. The caption read:

“Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has be incredible so far. Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

So what’s going on? Are they really heading for splitsville? Well, things are reportedly so bad that TMZ sources claimed Joe’s team consulted with two divorce attorneys in Los Angeles about ending his marriage to the Game of Thrones star after four years. Hours after the initial report, People reported that he did, in fact, hire a divorce lawyer. Oof. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s not looking good for this beloved couple!

Meanwhile, a source for Entertainment Tonight claimed the duo have been spending a lot of time apart in recent months, explaining:

“Sophie and Joe have been spending more time apart recently. Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family. Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot.”

Wow. We’d hate to see these two break up! Thoughts on the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN]