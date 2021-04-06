Joe Jonas Proves He’s The Best With Swoon-Worthy Reaction To Sophie Turner Selfies!

Get a person who treats you like Joe Jonas treats Sophie Turner!

Joe’s seriously showing his cards in the comments section of his wife’s latest Instagram post — a series of selfies by a “dirty” mirror in a garden — and fans can’t stop gushing over how sweet he is! Not to mention the hysterical difference in how the married couple react to each other’s sexy uploads!

On Tuesday, the Game Of Thrones alum shared a series of pics of herself in a green dress enjoying some spring weather (below), captioning the pictures:

“I’ll have a piña colada please ”

She also added:

“I know my mirror is dirty k?”

LOLz! Not really what anyone was looking at, girl! But we get you’re trying to mute those inevitable trolls! While a lot of celebs were seen gushing over the new momma’s sexy bod, including Vanessa Hudgens (who simply said “Hottttttt”), it was the Jonas Brothers’ reaction that really caught our eyes!

The 31-year-old commented:

“ ‘talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular’ ”

Not what you were expecting, right?? This new dad is proving just how much of a gentleman he is by such a sentimental response like that! It’s also a direct call-back to Lady GaGa’s absolutely hysterical spiel in a Hollywood Reporter interview when asked to describe Ryan Murphy way back in 2015 (below). Despite being six years old, the clip can still be the perfect meme to almost anything these days!

TOO good! The couple is currently approaching the year mark of parenthood after welcoming their baby girl Willa in July, so it’s nice to see the musician take a little time out of his no doubt hectic day to shine some love onto his girl!

It’s also a very stark difference to how the actress reacted to seeing her hubby’s “dad bod” recently when he uploaded a shirtless selfie while on the set of his new movie, Devotion. Reposting the thirst trap, the 25-year-old added:

“1800-DIAL-A-DADDY”

Iconic!!

While Joe may be busy filming these days, an insider did spill to E! News following Willa’s birth that he’s been the most supportive spouse and father, “texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.” The source noted:

“Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

Love to hear that!! Reactions to Joe’s comment, Perezcious readers??

