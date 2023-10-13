Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner 'Not As Contentious' After Working Out Nasty Custody Dispute!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are taking a big step toward healing!

As we’ve been reporting, the Jonas Brothers singer and his estranged wife have been duking it out in a super tense custody battle over their two young daughters Willa and Delphine. It all got pretty nasty for a while, when Sophie filed a lawsuit accusing her ex of keeping the girls in the US rather than their “forever home” in the UK. Luckily, for the sake of everyone involved, they did make an agreement on how the girls’ custody would go after some mediation — and although it involves a LOT of travel, it’s a hell of a lot better than a tense legal battle!

And now that the custody thing is out of the way, according to insiders for US Weekly, things are looking better all-around! The DNCE frontman previously dropped his Miami filings against the Game of Thrones actress, which means they’re moving toward an amicable split without getting in a court battle, and on Friday sources dished that they’re on the mend:

“They’re on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents. They’re both on the same page. It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward.”

Wonderful!!

It works out better for everybody involved, especially the little ones, when they get along! Via the insider, their whole reason for working this hard to come to an agreement was exactly that — their kiddos:

“They spoke recently and it was amicable, and that triggered a quicker resolution. They did it for the kids’ sake and didn’t want to drag it out.”

Here’s to hoping the rest of their split can go this smoothly! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com]