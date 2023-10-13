Uh Oh! Sophie Turner UNFOLLOWED Priyanka Chopra Amid Joe Jonas Divorce! What Happened?!?

Yikes! Looks like Priyanka Chopra isn’t exactly “caught in the middle” anymore. Sophie Turner’s drawing a hard line in the sand!

It appears the once close sisters-in-law have hit a rough patch amid the Game of Thrones alum’s nasty divorce from Joe Jonas! As of Friday, the mother of two has unfollowed Nick Jonas‘ wife on Instagram — and the Quantico star has done the same! Dang!

Interestingly, Sophie still follows Nick, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, AND her ex! Soooo, perhaps there is drama between Sophie and Priyanka?!?! After all, it wasn’t like the 27-year-old was cleansing her timeline of all things Jonas! This was a targeted attack!

Related: Brielle TOTALLY Wants Kim & Kroy To Get Back Together!

Earlier in the couple’s divorce, a source told Life & Style that the Citadel lead felt “caught in the middle” since she’s friends with both Sophie and Joe. Considering she was “very close” with the Brit — so close they thought they would both move their families to England together — she supposedly didn’t “want to do anything to jeopardize [Sophie and her nieces] being in her life.” But she must’ve done something if they both unfollowed each other! Right??

Publicly, the Love Again star has stayed hush-hush on the split, so it’s hard to know what could’ve occurred. The only notable thing the 41-year-old did was gush about her hubby hours after rumors surfaced that the DNCE frontman was planning to file for a legal split. Maybe the timing of the post rubbed the actress the wrong way?? Or some other s**t went down behind the scenes?

It is somewhat surprising since Jophie has actually managed to settle their child custody battle following mediation talks. Joe even filed to drop his Miami divorce filing, suggesting this chaos is over. But we guess a whole new feud is just beginning. Oof!

What’s UR take on this, Perezcious readers? What could’ve happened?! Send us your best theories (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]