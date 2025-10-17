Joe Manganiello Getting Married Again -- Just 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce!

Joe Manganiello is going to be a married man again!

After nearly two years of dating, the 48-year-old is engaged to Caitlin O’Connor! The couple confirmed the news in separate Instagram posts on Friday. They shared the same picture of themselves cuddling with their chihuahua, Bubbles, while the 36-year-old actress shows off her diamond engagement ring. They also penned the caption:

“June 24th, 2025”

Wow! They waited to announce the news for a while! Check out the posts (below):

TMZ first broke the news, reporting Joe called Caitlin his fiancée during his speech accepting a Career Spotlight award at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday night. It is unknown where the proposal took place, but they sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed with a large diamond ring on that finger during her trip to Italy with Joe back in June. Did it happen there? Hmm.

As you know, this will mark Joe’s second marriage. He previously tied the knot to Sofía Vergara. They were together for almost 8 years before filing for divorce in 2023. He quickly met and fell in love with Caitlin afterward. Now, they’re getting hitched! Maybe he’ll finally have those children he wanted!

Congratulations to the pair! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

