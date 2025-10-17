Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Britney Spears Blasts Kevin Federline For 'Humiliating' And 'Angry' Tell-All Memoir Stories Kevin Federline Admits He & Britney Spears Slept Together The Night They Met -- Meaning He CHEATED! Jamie Lynn Spears SLAMMED Sister Britney In Brutal Messages To Kevin Federline! And Now He's Sharing Them... Al Pacino Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Love Of His Life' Diane Keaton: 'She Left A Mark That Cannot Fade' Kevin Federline Bashes Sam Asghari For... Marrying Britney Spears! Huh?!? 'Embarrassed' Keith Urban 'In Hiding' Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce & Cheating Rumors! Benson Boone Cheated! His Ex-Girlfriend Claims In Deleted Comment... Britney Spears' Dancer Speaks Out After Kevin Federline's Cheating Claims -- Says It's 'Not My Story To Tell' TikToker Kat Stickler Weighs In On John Mayer Romance Rumors! Jennifer Lopez Addresses Whether Alex Rodriguez DMs With Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Ended Their Engagement! Kevin Federline Alleges He Walked In On Britney Spears Doing Cocaine While Still Breastfeeding: 'Final Straw' Taylor Swift Fans Think THIS Gift Was Actually Shade At Travis Kelce's Ex!

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello Getting Married Again -- Just 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce!

Joe Manganiello Getting Married Again -- Just 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce!

Joe Manganiello is going to be a married man again!

After nearly two years of dating, the 48-year-old is engaged to Caitlin O’Connor! The couple confirmed the news in separate Instagram posts on Friday. They shared the same picture of themselves cuddling with their chihuahua, Bubbles, while the 36-year-old actress shows off her diamond engagement ring. They also penned the caption:

“June 24th, 2025”

Related: Selena Gomez Reveals She Was ‘Sobbing’ After Benny Blanco Wedding!

Wow! They waited to announce the news for a while! Check out the posts (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

TMZ first broke the news, reporting Joe called Caitlin his fiancée during his speech accepting a Career Spotlight award at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday night. It is unknown where the proposal took place, but they sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed with a large diamond ring on that finger during her trip to Italy with Joe back in June. Did it happen there? Hmm.

As you know, this will mark Joe’s second marriage. He previously tied the knot to Sofía Vergara. They were together for almost 8 years before filing for divorce in 2023. He quickly met and fell in love with Caitlin afterward. Now, they’re getting hitched! Maybe he’ll finally have those children he wanted!

Congratulations to the pair! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Joe Manganiello/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 17, 2025 15:00pm PDT

Share This