John Duff is making unabashedly gay music. Joyous songs. Putting the bend and snap in pop!!!

High Heels is one of the best things he’s ever done!

This is ecstatic! You can hear his love of Mariah Carey in the harmonies. You can feel the soul-house inspiration in the production.

And the spoken word bit is taking us back to Right Said Fred!

This song will have you jumping jumping!

