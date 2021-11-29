Whoa, John Travolta's Daughter Ella Can SING! Take A Listen!

John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu Travolta is about to outshine his spotlight!

The 21-year-old lead of the upcoming Alice in Wonderland remake took to social media on Friday to show off her vocal cords and songwriting skills! Sharing a clip of an original song, the performer reflected:

“There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous) Hope you like it.”

Take a listen!!

So good!

The proud dad, who shared Ella, Benjamin, and their late brother Jett, with the recently departed Kelly Preston, was quick to comment:

“I’m so very proud of you Ella, it’s amazing. Your thrilled Dad! ”

Even musician Tommy Lee loved the single, writing:

“A HIT kiddo!!! A HIT!!!!!!”

Tommy’s wife Brittany Furlan also added four heart-eye emojis. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will you be listening to this song when it’s released next year?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

