John Travolta

John Travolta Shares First Look At Daughter Ella Dressed As Alice In Wonderland For New Movie!

Wow!

John Travolta just shared the first photo of his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta in full Alice In Wonderland getup for a new modern-day remake of the classic tale, and it looks every bit as magical as a Disney diehard could hope!

Uploading a snapshot of the 21-year-old actress in a stunning blue dress for the update — titled Get Lost — to Instagram on Thursday, the Grease icon reflected:

“Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost’ I’m a very proud dad!”

Ella definitely seems ready for the spotlight! Speaking about the new project, The Poison Rose alum told her fans:

“I am here in beautiful Budapest, Hungary, filming the modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, called Get Lost. I am so excited to be here—amazing cast, amazing crew, I can’t wait to share it with you guys, and I’ll keep you posted.”

The film follows young Travolta as Alicia/Alice, a woman living in Budapest, Hungary who goes on a wild adventure when the city turns to Wonderland overnight, according to Deadline. Sounds truly spectacular!

Ch-ch-check out Ella’s debut as Alice (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Excited to see this new live-action film when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & John Travolta/Instagram]

Jul 30, 2021 14:10pm PDT

