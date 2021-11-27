Kim Kardashian & North West Launch Joint TikTok Account!

Kim Kardashian and North West are officially on TikTok!

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and her 8-year-old daughter launched the account @KimAndNorth on Thanksgiving Day, and they’ve already garnered more than 1.4 million followers over the past three days. The bio commemorates their mother-daughter relationship as it reads:

“Me and my bestie.”

AWWW! While it also says the account is “managed by an adult,” it seems like North is mostly in control of what gets posted, sharing little vignettes of her life and fun times with cousin Penelope Disick and Kimmy Kakes so far in the 30-plus videos. The first post featured the mother-daughter duo enjoying a spa day with the help of products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

They then gave a glimpse into their Turkey Day decor, sharing clips of their pumpkins, gourds, and other seasonal items around their home:

In another post, North and Kim adorably danced to Adele’s Easy On Me. The KKW Beauty founder also shuffled forward to hug her daughter from behind at one point. Take a look at the sweet interaction (below):

Cute!

Kim also appeared in a funny dancing video with her little one, where they both clap their hands along to the popular sound from an episode of Celebrity Family Feud:

Already mastering the TikTok trends! Other vids included the two showcasing their day-to-day lives with North modeling a bunch of hats, giving us a tour of their home, or them going for a ride in a golf cart. Watch some more of the footage (below):

It looks like we have a new TikTok stars in our midst! Thoughts on North and Kim’s TikTok account? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]