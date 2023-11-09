JoJo Siwa Reveals She Was Living With A Romantic Partner At 17!

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her past relationships and how fast they moved — despite the fact she was underage!

On Tuesday’s episode of her iHeartMedia podcast JoJo Siwa Now, the 20-year-old had to explain to her guest Tyler Cameron about what a “U-Haul lesbian” is! Basically it’s when girlfriends go from zero to sixty, commitment-wise, in about 10 seconds flat! Straight from a movie date to moving in together — hence needing a “U-Haul” to move in.

Turns out JoJo has already slid into the stereotype. She revealed she’s already lived with two of her romantic partners. And remember, she’s 20 years old!

“I’ve basically had two of my partners live with me by the time I was 17 and 19. It’s a lot.”

Wow!

She was only 17 years old and moving in with someone! Whoa!

Related: JoJo Realized She Was Gay ‘At Disney World’!

That is really quick, especially for being so young! It makes sense why she’d think it was “a lot” to go through. The Dance Moms alum was then asked if she felt “trapped” in those situations, she did admit sometimes it felt like she was a teen getting married:

“I love it when it’s in the honeymoon phase, but then all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m 17 and married’, you know what I mean? It feels wrong, and it feels like she wasn’t living my life, and I wasn’t living my life. We were only trying to live together. You’re so young, and you have so much to do.”

Obviously neither of those relationships worked out. But she doesn’t let her dating failures get her down, though! The Boomerang singer figures everything will be “alright”:

“It’s tough dating. I’ve found dating to be tough. But, you know, we’re eventually gonna find something, we’re eventually gonna find someone. We’re gonna be alright.”

A wonderful way to look at it! JoJo will find her special person one day, but there’s no need to rush it! Again — the girl is 20 years old! LOLz! “Tough dating” ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]