Jon Gosselin Believes Kate & Bodyguard Have Been Dating For 17 YEARS -- And The ‘Affair’ Is What Ended Their Marriage!

Jon Gosselin is not holding back while talking about his ex-wife and her new man.

As we’ve been following, Kate Gosselin revealed she’s FINALLY dating again — but refused to confirm the identity of her man. She did, however, inform fans they’ve been together for a year now, and that we’ll be able to see glimpses of him here and there on her social media.

Soon after, Page Six reported that the mystery dude in question is none other than Steve Neild — the Gosselin family’s bodyguard! Uh oh!

Back in 2009 when Jon and Kate were divorcing, rumors swirled that she and Steve had engaged in an affair, and THAT was the real reason for her and Jon’s divorce — not the cheating HE was accused of doing. Kate always denied it, but here we are… And Jon has some theories!

During an interview with The US Sun published on Wednesday, the 48-year-old candidly shared his thoughts on Kate’s new man:

“I definitely think it’s her bodyguard Steve, 100 percent. He’s been a consistent person in her life. I’m not even upset that she’s with someone… I’m more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together.”

Whoa! Is he claiming that Kate and Steve have actually been together for the better part of two decades?! OMG! Jon continued:

“Obviously it’s been longer than a year. I know for a fact. I do have children and do have a relationship with my children. They tell me stuff.”

As for why he thinks the relationship has been kept quiet for all these years, Jon cited financial reasons… Remember, their son Collin claimed Kate and Steve were already dating by the time she starred in her 2019 dating show Kate Plus Date:

“If you’re with someone, why are you doing a dating show?”

Messy!!

Jon went on to double down on what he’s said before: Kate’s alleged affair with Steve is responsible for the dissolution of their marriage:

“I was labeled a cheater by TLC and Kate for 17 years. Our divorce didn’t end because I was cheating. Our divorce ended because I knew she was seeing Steve. When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever. I believe Kate was cheating on me during my marriage.”

That is some messed up stuff if true! To try and push the cheating narrative on Jon when it was really HER who was allegedly guilty?? Eek. On the subject of the cheating rumors aimed at Jon, he told the outlet:

“I’ve never cheated on Kate. I waited until I was separated and then moved on. I moved to New York in June of 2009. And I already knew we already filed for divorce.”

The resentful ex-husband went on to detail clues that led him to believe the affair was taking place all those years ago, including when Steve would sleep over in their family home:

“I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming. He slept in the basement of my house. I can’t protect my wife and my family? That was strange. I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I’m standing right there. I said, ‘I’ll call an ambulance.’ She said, ‘No, call Steve.’”

Yeesh. Jon went on:

“Traveling was weird. Like, why are you coming with me? My vowel renewal in 2008, that was weird. Why are we inviting their whole family? Now you want to say you have only been with this person for 12 months when you’ve ruined 17 years of multiple people’s lives? That’s the problem. You ruined so much of my life by labeling me this thing and the demise of our marriage when all in all, pot calling kettle black.”

He’s not holding back! The DJ also claimed as recently as May that the children informed him Kate and Steve were living together:

“She just wants to not own that truth. And told my other kids, ‘Do not tell him at all.’ Well why not tell me? Because you know I know the truth. And that has happened for years. He has been living there forever.”

This is too much!

However, don’t get it twisted. Jon went on to reveal that had the alleged affair not derailed his and Kate’s marriage, something else definitely would have:

“I got married at 22 years old. You get to know someone and then just either grow together or grow apart. It may have stretched further, but fame and money just speed it up because it just allows you to build time for yourself and what you want to do.”

Overall, Jon admitted he never confronted Steve about the supposed affair in the past. But in 2025, he has a stern demand for him:

“Today, I would say, ‘Just own up to it.’”

We’ll see if anything of the sort happens!

