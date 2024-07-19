Jon Gosselin Says Ex-Wife Kate & The Kids Are Now Finally Speaking Again... To His Girlfriend!

No, Jon Gosselin still isn’t on speaking terms with his ex-wife Kate. Not too surprising — their mutual hatred has been par for the course for quite a while now. And he’s still estranged from six of his eight children, too — except 20-year-olds Hannah and Collin, with whom he has an active relationship.

But that doesn’t mean the people in the intricate web that is Jon’s life don’t speak to each other! Even if he isn’t involved! Yep, y’all. This is a head scratcher. But it’s apparently working out OK for everyone involved?!

As you may know, Jon has been dating girlfriend Stephanie Lebo for a while now. And things are going so well with her that she speaks to Kate and the six kids from whom Jon is estranged — 23-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and the other four sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel.

The 47-year-old admitted as much during a chat he had on Thursday on the Domenick Nati Show. Speaking to host Domenick Nati, Jon explained that Stephanie has indeed done a FaceTime call with Kate, and she’ll chat on occasion with the other kids as if it were the most casual thing in the world:

“They just said ‘Hi’ or something like that… like ‘Hey, I’m with your daughter [Hannah]’ or ‘Hey, you’re with my daughter.’”

That’s, uh, unique, right?! That they won’t speak to Jon, but they will speak to Jon’s GF. We didn’t expect that! When asked to opine about why that might be, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum offered:

“Maybe it’s just easier to talk to someone that’s with me but not me. Under the scrutiny of everything that transpired, it might just be easier for them to talk to a third party individual that’s totally integrated into my life.”

Uh, maybe!

In the end, he seems kind of happy with it — especially considering the full-on estrangement alternative. He said:

“Everything seems copacetic.”

That’s one way to look at it… We mean, at least it’s something? They’re acknowledging his existence!

FYI, Jon also disclosed to Nati that he plans on proposing to Stephanie at some point before Thanksgiving! And when it comes time for their wedding, he will invite all eight of his children. Noting that he’ll most likely extend those invites through Hannah, who still talks to everybody, he explained:

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite. Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and can make their own adult decisions.”

We guess they’ll sit on the bride’s side?

BTW, you can watch Jon’s full interview (below). In it, he confirms he still hasn’t spoken to Kate since 2018 when they saw each other in court. He also blasts years-old rumors about supposedly cheating with nannies during the fam’s TLC run, and he notes that he used to make $350,000 per month (!) on the show before his income fell back to its current level of between $70,000 and $120,000 yearly while working as a DJ:

It’s definitely a lot to take in! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

