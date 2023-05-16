Jon Gosselin Reveals Hannah Reconnected With Mom Kate & Her Siblings On Her Birthday!

It looks like Hannah Gosselin is ready to move on from past drama!

For a hot minute, Jon and Kate Gosselin and their eight kids — sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Leah, Aaden, and Hannah, as well as twins Mady and Cara — were among the biggest stars in all of reality TV. Then that all came crashing down with the couple’s extremely acrimonious breakup in 2009. The ensuing custody battle got messy, and we all got a front row seat as a big, happy family exploded in a toxic cloud. And the messiness has never really dissipated… But maybe now there’s a chance?

Related: What Led To Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin’s Divorce!

While speaking with The US Sun on Monday, Jon revealed his daughter Hannah spoke with her siblings and her mom on the sextuplets’ 19 birthday last week:

“It was nice. Hannah and Collin have matured a great deal in the last few years.”

Amazing news!

In case you don’t remember, Hannah and Collin ultimately decided to stay with their dad amid the custody battles, while all the other siblings stayed with Kate. It became a huge ordeal, with a lot of tension between the parents as well as the children. Late last year, Collin even admitted he hadn’t spoken to his siblings in “five or six years” — and Jon was slamming his ex-wife for her alleged alienation tactics. He said at the time:

“I always wanted to talk to all of my kids but I didn’t want to put them in an awkward position because Kate didn’t want them talking to me. I didn’t do parental alienation on my side but she definitely did on her side, but now they are adults they may not be influenced as much by her, and management and all those things.”

Ouch.

This allegation went on when the father of eight further revealed he wasn’t even allowed to wish his sextuplets a happy birthday last year, and said he hadn’t spoken to his children in Kate’s care since 2018:

“I didn’t speak to my other children on their birthday. The last time I spoke to Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel was in 2018. I will never give up trying to talk to my children. I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point. The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship. I’ve tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet.”

There’s some serious heartbreaking tension in this family… but maybe things are looking up? Hannah reaching out to her mom and siblings is a huge step! Perhaps this will open a new door of communication??

As far as Hannah and her brother Collin’s relationship, Jon revealed to the outlet:

“They have a good sibling relationship. Although they are totally different personalities, they definitely love and support each other.”

It’s so wonderful to hear after all their hardships things seem to be taking a new turn. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ET/TLC/YouTube/Hannah Gosselin/Instagram]