Jon Gosselin’s Ex Defends His Son Collin Against Estranged Family’s ‘Derogatory Statements’!

Jon Gosselin's ex-girlfriend is making it known she is Team Collin Gosselin all the way!

As Perezcious readers know, the Gosselin family has been divided for years now, as Hannah and Collin went on to live with their father. The estrangement started when the 19-year-old was institutionalized at the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute at the age of 12 for alleged behavioral issues. While Kate Gosselin claimed Collin needed to go away since he had “special needs,” he has come forward stating that was not the case. In an episode of VICE TV’s episode Dark Side of the 2000s series, he claimed the 48-year-old reality star only sent him to an institution because he began telling others about her alleged abuse.

But Kate and his sister Mady Gosselin have fired back at Collin, accusing him of being “violent.” The momma specifically called him “a very troubled young man” in a statement to People:

“My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon. Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon’s removal of Collin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him. Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with.”

Whoa…

But now, one person is coming forward to defend Collin: Jon’s former girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The ex – who dated Jon for seven years – took to Instagram on Friday to clap back at Kate and Mady’s accusations. Alongside a collage of her and Collin, she wrote in a lengthy caption:

“I recently learned of derogatory statements made about Collin Gosselin and felt compelled to defend him. These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12. Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family’s life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he’s unable to defend himself.”

Colleen claimed the teen “lived with me until he turned 18” following her breakup with Jon and insists “he was never violent” during their time together:

“I saw him every day. He thrived and was always kind and respectful . He never talked back to me. He was never violent and is far from being considered dangerous. He is there for me when I need him, even bringing me white roses every time he visits. I could tag a multitude of people who have spent time with Collin, and they would all attest to what an amazing person he is. He has overcome more challenges than any one person should ever have to endure. Despite being institutionalized for 3 years alone with only 3 visits from his mother and not receiving proper education, he achieved a 4.0 GPA and won the highest GPA award at his ROTC banquet. I’m so incredibly proud of his accomplishments.”

She went on to share how Collin “never gave up” on his hopes of joining the Marines, even though it seemed like an “impossible” goal “given his background.” She continued:

“He went off all medication two years ago and continued to thrive in school and working jobs. He sought private psychiatric evaluations as an adult that disproved all the previous diagnoses. It was his determination that led him to the Marines, where he’s now fulfilling his dream. He wouldn’t be there if he hadn’t proved those diagnoses wrong.”

As for his family? She had a scathing comment about them! Colleen insisted “Collin’s character deserves praise” – instead of being dragged through the mud by people who haven’t been in his life:

“I have received letters from Collin during his time in boot camp, and he admits that it is challenging, but he is happy and proud to be there. He is a testament to strength and courage, and I am honored to have him in my life. Collin will always be part of my family, and I’ll support him, no matter what comes our way. That’s what family does. The truth about Collin’s character deserves praise, not unfounded accusations from those estranged from his life.”

Wow.

At this time, Kate hasn’t responded to this latest statement. However, an insider for People also provided clarification on Collin’s living situation, noting that Jon and Colleen “coparented before Collin turned 18” and “went back-and-forth like with any divorced parents.” Jon’s rep also expressed gratitude for Colleen’s support:

“Jon is very pleased to see that Colleen has finally come out to support his son Collin to the public. Jon and Colleen have remained friends and he will always be appreciative of Colleen’s participation in coparenting Collin.”

