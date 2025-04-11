Josh Duhamel Says He's Still A 'Work In Progress' 6 Years After Fergie Divorce

Josh Duhamel is reflecting on his divorce six years later.

The Transformers star was married to Fergie from 2009 until 2019 when their divorce was finalized — though that was two years after the split.

It seemed Josh rebounded well. In 2022, he tied the knot with Miss World America winner Audra Mari, so you know… doing well, right? But three years after that he apparently still thinks he’s a “work in progress”. Huh…

While speaking with Parade on Thursday, Josh reflected on his famous breakup. The Life as We Know It actor said he’s learned a lot about himself and relationships following his split from the Black Eyed Peas singer.

He revealed his and Fergie’s relationship is much better these days — in fact, there’s “very little conflict” between the two. They’re working together to coparent their 11-year-old son Axl Jack, and apparently it’s going pretty well — which is always nice to hear for the sake of little ones!

As far as the son he shares with Audra, 15-month-old Shepherd Lawrence, things are going amazing! He shared with the outlet about being a dad of a toddler:

“It’s either gonna keep me young, or it’s gonna age me really quickly.”

We’re glad to hear everything is going well. But what do U think about Josh branding himself as a “work in progress” still? Sound OFF (below).

