Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Scout Willis Addresses Sister Tallulah’s Rare Comments About Former Stepdad Ashton Kutcher!  The Sad REAL Reason 'Heartbroken' Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Broke Up?? Brittany Cartwright's Plan To Make Sure Son Is In 'Good Hands' With Ex Jax Taylor After He Did 'So Much Damage' Amid Addiction Struggles Kanye West Tweeted That Disgusting Thing About Kim Kardashian & Ray J! Jason Isaacs Hinted At The White Lotus On-Set Splits BEFORE Sleuths Spotted Potential Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Woods Feud!! Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On Lamar Odom's 'Gross' Life-Size Sex Doll That Resembles Her! Lisa Vanderpump Told Ally Lewber To Get Back Together With James Kennedy After His Domestic Violence Arrest! WTF?! Gabby Windey Offers Scathing Response To Claims She Bullied Ex Clayton Echard -- And He Reacts! Michelle Obama Finally Addresses All The Barack Obama Divorce Rumors... Britney Spears Dumps Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz! AGAIN! Why Sydney Sweeney Won't Be Able To Fully Cut Ties From Jonathan Davino For A LONG Time -- Even After Calling Off Wedding! Ally Lewber Details James Kennedy’s Domestic Violence Arrest For The First Time

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Says He's Still A 'Work In Progress' 6 Years After Fergie Divorce

Josh Duhamel Says He's Still A 'Work In Progress' 6 Years After Fergie Divorce

Josh Duhamel is reflecting on his divorce six years later.

The Transformers star was married to Fergie from 2009 until 2019 when their divorce was finalized — though that was two years after the split.

It seemed Josh rebounded well. In 2022, he tied the knot with Miss World America winner Audra Mari, so you know… doing well, right? But three years after that he apparently still thinks he’s a “work in progress”. Huh…

Related: ‘Brutal’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Divorce ‘Broke’ Maria Shriver’s Spirit

While speaking with Parade on Thursday, Josh reflected on his famous breakup. The Life as We Know It actor said he’s learned a lot about himself and relationships following his split from the Black Eyed Peas singer.

He revealed his and Fergie’s relationship is much better these days — in fact, there’s “very little conflict” between the two. They’re working together to coparent their 11-year-old son Axl Jack, and apparently it’s going pretty well — which is always nice to hear for the sake of little ones!

As far as the son he shares with Audra, 15-month-old Shepherd Lawrence, things are going amazing! He shared with the outlet about being a dad of a toddler:

“It’s either gonna keep me young, or it’s gonna age me really quickly.”

We’re glad to hear everything is going well. But what do U think about Josh branding himself as a “work in progress” still? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN.com]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 11, 2025 14:40pm PDT

Share This