Josh Duhamel Explains Why He & Fergie Broke Up

Josh Duhamel is opening up about why he and Fergie didn’t work out.

During a Wednesday appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the Transformers star looked back on his relationship with the Fergalicious singer. He admitted that while they “had a great time together,” there was ultimately one thing that drove them apart:

“I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.”

He noted “there wasn’t anything wrong with [our relationship],” but shared that as he got older, he wanted to return to a more peaceful life out of the spotlight. He explained:

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it. It was just a lot. I just missed the simplicity of who I really am.”

“All of it,” of course, meaning fame. He added:

“I’m just not a guy who’s comfortable going to red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

He shared that at one point in their eight-year marriage, he tried to suggest moving back to his home state of North Dakota, but that it wasn’t “for her,” as she grew up in Southern California.

For that reason, the two made the difficult situation to divorce in 2017. However, the Shotgun Wedding star doesn’t hold any ill will:

“I’ve got no hard feelings for it. I truly don’t. I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human.”

As Perezcious readers know, Josh did end up moving back to the Midwestern state, where he bought a massive lakefront property with his now wife, Audra Mari, 29, whom announced on Instagram last month that they are expecting a little one.

Josh also shares 10-year-old son Axl with Fergie. So there’s a lot of connection still there — and it sounds like no hard feelings at all!

