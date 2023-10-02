Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Got Cuddly At Event Together ONE DAY Before Separation Date! WTF?!

We already thought this divorce was out of nowhere. But it was more sudden than we realized!

In case you hadn’t heard, yes, it’s sad but true — Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after nearly four years of marriage and one daughter together. It’s really devastating and startling — so what happened?!

In her shock divorce filing, the Queen and Slim star listed the couple’s date of separation as Wednesday, September 13. That’s less than three weeks ago. So this whole thing moved FAST. But there’s something even more inneresting about that date: Jodie and Joshua were out together just ONE DAY BEFORE, on September 12.

The couple looked as loved up as ever while attending a New York Fashion Week event that day. They were seen holding hands while arriving and again on the boat where the at the COS Autumn/Winter 2023 event took place. They wore adorable matching black sportscoats, over a white t-shirt and chain for the Dawson’s Creek alum and over bare skin and pearls for the After Yang actress.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith spotted holding hands just 1 day before split https://t.co/So6bxSUkVV pic.twitter.com/iPKSUMZAe1 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2023

Ever the fashionable pair. And more than that, a pair. So together. And yet, the very next day, it was over?? WHAT HAPPENED?!

That suddenness, in addition to the fact Jodie hired “disso queen” Laura Wasser, a wartime consigliere of family law if ever there was one, tells an undeniable story. Jodie is righteously pissed and preparing for battle. But why? What happened? What did Pacey do? What did she find out?

We guess we’ll have to wait and hear more. For now, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram.]