Jodie Turner-Smith Divorcing Joshua Jackson! What Happened?!?

Nooo! This is so sad, y’all!!

After four years together, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are dunzo.

According to a shock report from TMZ, it was Jodie who filed. The After Yang actress reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for joint custody for the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Janie. Nothing too dramatic. However, we wouldn’t necessarily write this off as one of those amicable, conscious uncoupling-type splits. See, she also hired Laura Wasser already — the celeb divorce lawyer. So she may want peace, but she prepared for war.

TMZ also reports that NO PRENUP was in place. Oof.

Joshua and Jodie met in 2018 at a birthday party, and the Mighty Ducks star swept the British model-actress off her feet immediately. She revealed in an interview with Seth Meyers that they began as a one-night stand that just… kept going. They were married just a year later and having a kid together right after that. All they did was gush about the other. It truly seemed like this perfect true love. And now… Just heartbreaking.

