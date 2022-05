We love R&B and Joyce Wrice is doing it very well AND very specifically!

She’s taking us back to the ’90s!

THE decade!

Think Mary J. Blige, TLC, SWV and more!

If you like that, you will love On One! We do!

Check out the song – featuring Freddie Gibbs – above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Joyce Wrice!