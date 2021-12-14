My Unorthodox Life Stars Julia Haart & Husband Silvio Are 'Living Separate Lives' -- Headed For Splitsville?!

Julia Haart and her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart are reportedly going their separate ways!

According to a Page Six source on Monday, the My Unorthodox Life stars are splitting up romantically, though they will still work together. In 2011, Silvio purchased the fashion and talent agency Elite World Group which Julia became co-owner and CEO of in 2019 (the same year they married and he took her last name). The insider explained:

“They are living separate lives.”

The same source also revealed that the separation will be a primary storyline in the second season of the Netflix reality show.

Related: Kim Kardashian Is DONE With Kanye West: Says ‘No Counseling Or Reconciliation’ Can Save Marriage

Interestingly, another source is claiming the exact opposite, telling the outlet that the couple is “currently living together and love one another.” Hmm.

While the 50-year-old posted a photo of her and her hubby at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City on Sunday (above), Scaglia appears to be spending the majority of his time in Mexico. Neither has addressed the breakup rumors yet.

This would be Julia’s second divorce if they head that route. She was first married to Yosef Hendler in an arranged marriage when she was 19. Her daughter, Batsheva, also split from her husband, Ben Weinstein, earlier this year after nine years of marriage. Sad to see these love stories coming to an end!

[Image via Julia Haart/Instagram]